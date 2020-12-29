Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to Announce -$0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) will announce ($0.84) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.62). FSD Pharma posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FSD Pharma.

Get FSD Pharma alerts:

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

FSD Pharma stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.46. FSD Pharma has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $14.00.

FSD Pharma Company Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FSD Pharma (HUGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FSD Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FSD Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.