Analysts Set Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price at $25.38

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE:MAXR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.32. 25,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

