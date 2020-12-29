Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after buying an additional 9,757,067 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $89,144,000. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 692.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,063,014 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,802,000 after buying an additional 806,172 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTCH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $62.54. 57,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,921. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.