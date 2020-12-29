TwoKeyEconomy Hits Market Capitalization of $985,717.16 (2KEY)

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market cap of $985,717.16 and $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00043264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00289080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00028639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.23 or 0.02141254 BTC.

About TwoKeyEconomy

TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

TwoKeyEconomy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

