Syscoin Price Reaches $0.0583 on Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and $2.84 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00470540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 108.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000295 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,064,994 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

