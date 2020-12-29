Flit Token Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Flit Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Flit Token has a market cap of $803.04 and approximately $3,651.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00470540 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,745.94 or 0.99867811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005069 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 108.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Flit Token (CRYPTO:FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken

