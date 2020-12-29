Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPI. BidaskClub cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPI traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 1,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,128. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

