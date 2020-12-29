Analysts Set Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Target Price at $73.00

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

NVZMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.35. 11,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.