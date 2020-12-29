Digiwage Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,207.83 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, Digiwage has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $25,207.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00141922 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010005 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WAGEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.