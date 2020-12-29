Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Hold

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amkor is currently benefiting from solid cost-control efforts and strength in its growing advanced system and package area. Strong performance by advanced product lines is helping the company’s top line. Further, growing need for advanced packaging technologies in consumer and communications markets is a major positive. Amkor’s strong momentum across ADAS infotainment applications is also a tailwind. Further, growing demand for advanced chips and modules in the computing market is a positive. The company remains optimistic about growth opportunities associated with 5G, which will strengthen its presence in the communications space. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, the coronavirus impact and rising competition in the outsourced packaging market remain headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,607. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $69,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,396 in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amkor Technology by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,230,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 269,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

