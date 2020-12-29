$203.40 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will post $203.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the lowest is $200.80 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $189.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year sales of $790.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.10 million to $798.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $819.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.50 million to $824.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $201.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.45 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $459,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISBC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.43. 49,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

