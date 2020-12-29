Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNVVY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Convatec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

CNVVY remained flat at $$10.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Convatec Group has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

