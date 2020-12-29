Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

MLLGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

MLLGF stock remained flat at $$8.69 during midday trading on Thursday. Mullen Group has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

