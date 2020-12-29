Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ: NESR):

12/25/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

12/23/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/8/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/30/2020 – National Energy Services Reunited had its “outperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

NASDAQ:NESR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.47. 6,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,776. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $825.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

