ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $30.97 million and approximately $134,800.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,645.96 or 0.99810569 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00029548 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00020247 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.11 or 0.00386213 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00530855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00142601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00034756 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

