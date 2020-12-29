Ternio Reaches One Day Volume of $19,796.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Ternio has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $19,796.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ternio has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Ternio token can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00027173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00143335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00207834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00604975 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00325693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056903 BTC.

Ternio was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio . The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ternio is www.ternio.io

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

