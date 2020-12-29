Switch Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,262.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Switch has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $215,197.25 and approximately $86,262.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00043891 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002365 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00020322 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

