Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.44

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.44 and last traded at $165.08, with a volume of 430336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

