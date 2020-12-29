FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0156

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $2.38 million and $44,347.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000789 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

