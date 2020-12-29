Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Telenet Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telenet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telenet Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Telenet Group stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.68. 713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.8366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 3.99%.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

