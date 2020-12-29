Analysts Set Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Target Price at $4.50

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 2,747.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

PSEC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 56,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -110.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.