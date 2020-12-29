12Ships (TSHP) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, 12Ships has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. 12Ships has a market cap of $15.95 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00026960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00143437 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00207982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.00605783 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00327097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00056156 BTC.

12Ships Token Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,934,453,796 tokens. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

