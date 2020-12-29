Raymond James Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) received a $20.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 97.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,056. The company has a market capitalization of $667.82 million, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $552,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,230. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $242,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 84.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 18.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

