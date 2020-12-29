Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.15

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.15 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 667600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.75 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.61.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

