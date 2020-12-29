Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.00

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 272820 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.82 million and a PE ratio of -40.23.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.