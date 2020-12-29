Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) (CVE:RTI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 937306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$25.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Radient Technologies Inc. (RTI.V) Company Profile (CVE:RTI)

Radient Technologies Inc processes, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada. It offers cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

