Amon (AMN) Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $71,291.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded up 109.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00042875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00287698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00016091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00028543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.17 or 0.02125731 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 697,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

Amon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

