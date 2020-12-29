Sushi Trading Up 200.2% Over Last Day (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Sushi token can now be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sushi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00208706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.00603965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00325904 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055578 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org

Sushi Token Trading

Sushi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sushi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUSHIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sushi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.