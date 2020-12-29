Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.90

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.90 and last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCM. Pi Financial set a C$17.25 target price on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.19 million and a PE ratio of 146.10.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.60 million. Analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

In other news, Director Sumit Kumar acquired 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,912.00.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

