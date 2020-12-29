Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce $140,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $140,000.00. Celsion reported sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year sales of $380,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,315.00% and a negative return on equity of 104.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsion in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Celsion by 23.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsion in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celsion by 161,355.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Celsion in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,455. The company has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.43. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

