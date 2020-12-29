Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.24

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) (CVE:WMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 4500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.22.

Westminster Resources Ltd. (WMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

