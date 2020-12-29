Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 22,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,862. Asana has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.48.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.