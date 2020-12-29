Analysts Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Announce -$0.81 EPS

Equities analysts expect Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to report earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.45). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Galecto will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galecto.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($55.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($54.66).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Galecto in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Galecto in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galecto in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GLTO traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,792. Galecto has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

