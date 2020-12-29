Manna Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Manna has traded 79.7% higher against the dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $27.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,160.74 or 0.98146917 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,907,791 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,986 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

