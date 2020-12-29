WinCash (WCC) Price Down 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. WinCash has a total market cap of $652,655.85 and $78,307.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WinCash has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

WinCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

