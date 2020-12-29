CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several equities analysts have commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

CTI BioPharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,082. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

