CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.58

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124.58 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.59), with a volume of 533855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.25 ($1.53).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15. The company has a market capitalization of £81.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.38.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.41%. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L)’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.