Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $726.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 726 ($9.49) and last traded at GBX 726 ($9.49), with a volume of 140200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of £366.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 697.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 659.21.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

