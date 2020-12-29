Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.56

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.56 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 236679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.50.

Get Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) alerts:

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.