Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) Hits New 52-Week High at $231.00

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) (LON:BGUK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 231 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.99), with a volume of 1363933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

The firm has a market cap of £343.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) Company Profile (LON:BGUK)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford UK Growth (BGUK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.