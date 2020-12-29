Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) Sets New 52-Week High at $333.50

Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 333.50 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 26747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($4.21).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.45.

About Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services worldwide. The company offers its services for industries, such as financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications. Elixirr International plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

