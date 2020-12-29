Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Capital Product Partners posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $142.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

