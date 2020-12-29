PumaPay Achieves Market Cap of $7.09 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Coinall, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $35,158.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00043034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00287149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.52 or 0.02135078 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,826,422,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinall, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

