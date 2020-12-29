ChartEx (CHART) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,744.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 34.5% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $200,390.12 and approximately $11,744.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00141847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00205677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00604032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00326585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00055373 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

ChartEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

