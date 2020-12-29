Orbit Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $38.75 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $38.75 million and $981,043.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0832 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00043034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00287149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00016027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.52 or 0.02135078 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 tokens. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

Orbit Chain Token Trading

Orbit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

