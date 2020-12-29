Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.74. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million.

PEBO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. 1,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,091. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $523.20 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 247.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

