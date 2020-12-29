$333.03 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will announce sales of $333.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the highest is $361.60 million. SM Energy posted sales of $451.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

SM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 99,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,667,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. SM Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

