Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0512

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitrabbit, Bitbns and KuCoin. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $38.22 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00288397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00028596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.30 or 0.02130731 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, BitAsset, BiKi, Dcoin, Bittrex, Hotbit, Bitbns, Binance, IDEX, BitMax, KuCoin, WazirX, Coinall, Bitrabbit, Korbit, HitBTC and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

