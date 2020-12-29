Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

WB stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.91. The company had a trading volume of 107,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,667. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WB. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

