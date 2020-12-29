New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$45.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) traded as high as C$34.99 and last traded at C$34.99, with a volume of 6162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.48.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price objective on New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.33. The firm has a market cap of C$547.94 million and a PE ratio of 77.33.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) (TSE:BCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Look Vision Group Inc. will post 1.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group Inc. (BCI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.